Letter: Our oath

For connoisseurs of irony, this has been one heck of a month.

I saw rich college kids taking selfies in front of a burned-out, graffiti-covered mall, smiling like they'd saved the world. They'll fly back to NYU/Stanford/UCLA oblivious to the fact their only accomplishment was the creation of another "food desert" for the people of color stuck living there.

I watched fire shooting out of broken windows while a chanting mob rolled by. I chuckled as a fake news dispenser "reported" that the post-protest riot was "mostly peaceful."

I read about three children among 14 corpses, the aftermath of another typical Chicago weekend. They remain unheralded because the ugly truth is: If your life/death cannot be exploited for political gain, you really don't "matter."

I was unsurprised when COVID-19 took a two-week hiatus, allowing millions to protest risk-free, returning on cue when the president scheduled a rally.

I digested a recent letter to the editor by a fellow veteran who posited that by swearing to "...support and defend the Constitution..." I'd assumed some sort of obligation to assuage the fears of hand-wringing Pollyannas by wearing a mask.