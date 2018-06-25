Can someone please explain to me why the Congress and the Senate is so hell bent on helping people who have broken the laws of this sovereign nation and neglect the men and women who have put their lives on the line defending it? We have vets dying who can not get medical help they need while we have congressman grandstanding at ICE detention centers hand wringing over people who have broken the laws. Men and women every day in this country are separated from their children when they are arrested or sentenced to jail. Where is the out cry there? Where are the congressmen and senators, where are the clergy, and where is the press? Why the difference?
Randall Noble
Bettendorf