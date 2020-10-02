Letter: Our privilege

I write in praise of Alma Gaul, who wrote a terrific summary on the issues of race for a white audience. Find the Sept. 25 issue of this newspaper and look no further than the front page, She describes in simple terms what many white people like me are just beginning to recognize:

1) Being white often means being oblivious to the privileges we have.

2) Our institutions are often discriminatory and support white folks in their inability to see racist tendencies.

3) The idea of "race" is a social construct around skin color. It is as "scientific" as if we were divided by the color of our hair.

4) The long-term effects of being victimized by racism will damage individuals and society as a whole.

I, too, participated in the United Way's 21-day Equity Challenge, and I invite all my neighbors, co-workers and friends to sign up for the next one.

We have a lot to talk about. What have you got to lose, except your preconceptions?

Gale Francione

Davenport

