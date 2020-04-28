Letter: Our Quad-Cities heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We appreciate all the hard work of the first responders, doctors, nurses, police officers, radio dispatchers, child care providers, and the many other community volunteers, who have been working diligently to provide the best care for those whose health conditions are communicable. We see you shining in the most adverse of times, placing your own safety and lives in exposure to the forever-changing condition of this virus.

"We are in this together," says Davenport NAACP President Larry Roberson. We stand with you to help. We promise to help do our part as members of various communities within Scott County to practice social distancing, proper handwashing and staying home. We are here to encourage the communities to stay firm and heed all advice needed to be implemented to keep our communities safe – especially advice handed down by our health-care professionals, city and state officials until further preventive safety measures are given. Thanks for all you do.

The NAACP was founded in 1909, and it is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the Davenport NAACP Unit #4019, the work it does in the communities and our five "Game Changers" at www.davenportnaacp.org.