Letter: Our real soul

Be wary of politicians who kiss babies, decry the separation of children from their parents at our border, but then pass laws that allow children to be killed in their mothers' wombs.
Actions speak louder than words. The real soul of our country is revealed in its care for human life at all stages, including the unborn. The battle for the soul of our nation continues. Defend the unborn at all costs.
Bob Bartel
Eldridge
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!