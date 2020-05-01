Letter: Our real values

The United States of America is a land of values and principles: democracy, freedom, equality. Yet some elected officials insist that we will have nothing to pass down to our children and grandchildren if the economy isn't immediately reopened.

They ignore the fact that the inheritance we leave cannot be measured solely by the number of zeros on a bank account balance or an accumulation of possessions. They treat the lives of seniors, first-responders, essential workers, etc., as an acceptable trade-off for the preservation of wealth and privilege. Beware the officials who see only dollar signs in the current COVID-19 health crisis. Replace them at the first opportunity, as they are unfit to lead us through these difficult times.