Letter: Our rights
Letter: Our rights

Smokers' rights were significantly restricted when it became apparent the ill effects of second-hand smoke. Initially, when enacted, there was some pushback from individuals and groups, such as bars and restaurants. Today, it is rarely discussed and most people would agree it was for the best. Smokers could smoke, just not in public places. Why not do the same to the non-vaccinated/non-tested. The effects of second-hand "Covid breath" presents a serious health risk to all.

To the unvaccinated, remain so if you want. Just don't contaminate the spaces where others work, play and enjoy life.

Jim Norris

Moline

