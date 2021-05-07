Letter: Our rights

Recently, the Iowa House voted to ban "vaccination passports" (that is their made-up word for vaccination cards). Banning the use of the vaccination requirements is just another loony edict from the out-of-control Republicans in the Iowa Legislature.

Americans have a strong sense of their individual liberties, and rightly so. Mask-wearing and requiring vaccinations (fueled by FOX’s misleading bloviators) has become a lightning rod of controversy over individual liberty versus public safety.

So what personal freedoms are we entitled to? Generally, we are entitled to individual rights as long as they do not infringe on the rights of others.

For example, you have a right to be naked in your own house, but you do not have a right to go naked in a public park.

You have a right to practice archery in a safe area, but you do not have the right to practice archery in the grocery store.

And you have a right to think vaccinations are unnecessary. But schools, hospitals, employers and other countries have an obligation to ensure the safety of others by requiring vaccinations. This is a long-standing precedent.