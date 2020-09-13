 Skip to main content
Letter: Our rights
Letter: Our rights

Isn’t it amazing that Eugene Robinson thinks that it wrong for President Trump to encourage constitutionally rightful armed militia to stand up to these armed thugs and criminals, but he doesn’t see any problem with weak Democratic mayors letting these thugs run amok and destroy their cities and harm and threaten their citizens?

Apparently, Robinson thinks that everyone should just leave these thugs and criminals alone and just let them do what they want. When is this craziness going to stop?

Wayne Perry

Moline 

