Letter: Our shared responsibility

I am appalled at the behavior of many Americans these days. Many appear to believe that their own individual rights and freedoms trump everything else, including the rights and freedoms of their fellow Americans. This is untrue. In any civilized society, individual rights are limited whenever they impinge on the rights of others.

Our government institutions and public servants are obligated to promote the public health and public safety of all Americans. Everyone has a responsibility to support our public officials in these endeavors. Those who disagree with any public health policy have the right to peacefully protest; but no one is allowed to threaten or intimidate public officials who are trying to protect us. Nor is anyone allowed to ignore public health policies that they do not agree with.

Let’s be clear: The COVID-19 pandemic is a continuing global public health crisis. Globally, there have been 250 million reported COVID-19 infections resulting in five million reported deaths. Over seven billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally with minimal side effects and proven efficacy against COVID-19 disease. The benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks of vaccine side effects.