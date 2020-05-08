Letter: Our weakest link
topical

Letter: Our weakest link

{{featured_button_text}}

Now that the conservatives have agreed to spend trillions of dollars to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus will they be willing to combat wealth inequality?

Affordable healthcare, housing and  jobs for all, grocery stores for isolated urban communities, enough hospitals and clinics to serve rural areas and enough homeless shelters and plans to combat the homeless crisis are all desperately needed.

To accomplish the already enacted plans, the proposed plans and reduce the national debt, the current belief that taxes are political tools must be changed to the truth that taxes are the income that pays for the services governments provide.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and poverty is our weakest link.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Get rid of managed care

Most people in Illinois probably do not know what managed care Medicaid is or what a pharmacy benefit manager does. Managed care organizations (MCOs) get paid by the state (the taxpayer) to administer the Medicaid benefit to Illinois residents. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) administer the prescription benefits on behalf of health plans and MCOs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News