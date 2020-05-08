Letter: Our weakest link

Now that the conservatives have agreed to spend trillions of dollars to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus will they be willing to combat wealth inequality?
Affordable healthcare, housing and jobs for all, grocery stores for isolated urban communities, enough hospitals and clinics to serve rural areas and enough homeless shelters and plans to combat the homeless crisis are all desperately needed.
To accomplish the already enacted plans, the proposed plans and reduce the national debt, the current belief that taxes are political tools must be changed to the truth that taxes are the income that pays for the services governments provide.
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and poverty is our weakest link.
Richard Lausen
Davenport
