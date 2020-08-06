Letter: Oust Trump and enablers

The devil is called the father of lies. It looks like Donald Trump is trying to replace the devil for that title. Since being elected with significant help from his Russian owner, Vladimir Putin, he has racked up more than 20,000 documented false statements, a great many at the "pants on fire" level. These lies actually led to the deaths of many citizens.

Currently, his sick campaign for re-election outrageously and, of course, falsely is trying to paint Joe Biden as responsible for violence in our country. Most current violence is provoked by Trump’s orders for federal agents to invade cities with Democratic mayors.

Due to his lies and nonexistent leadership during this pandemic, Trump is responsible for the unnecessary deaths of thousands of our citizens. His disciple, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, also used falsehoods lethally as demonstrated by her understating the number of COVID-19 infections in the Iowa meat plants.

Every day, Trump’s toxic language and bragging racism outdo what the day before seemed to be the ultimate in sleaziness. His new ploy is trying to reduce voter turnout by destroying the post office.