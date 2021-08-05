Letter: Out of many, one

Native Americans were, and are, here. Other U.S. citizens can trace their ancestry to nearly every country in the world. Early in our history many came from European countries. English and German were the predominant languages until the First World War. Nearly earliest of all came the Black slaves brought here starting in 1619.

My German grandfather in 1880 swam the Rhine river to get away from Bismarck’s army and found a home here.

My wife’s Irish ancestors came fleeing the starvation allowed (caused) by their English overlords. Recall: "Irish need not apply."

We are a nation of immigrants including many Hispanics. They have been coming for centuries and especially the last 50 years due to economic conditions south of our border. Like nearly all others, the Hispanics have integrated into the country and show the usual diversity of political beliefs. The great gifts of this group are their outstanding family values, their strong work ethic and their intense Christian faith.

The recent border concerns are about wonderful people mostly fleeing for their lives due to grinding poverty or corrupt and authoritarian regimes and the thugs flourishing under those regimes. Those admitted will be great for our economy, often starting new businesses or taking jobs that some do not want.