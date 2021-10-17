Letter: Out of touch

We constantly hear the term "misinformation." What is misinformation? Is it information that is not true? Who decides what qualifies? Rejecting Russia collusion was misinformation, then it wasn’t. COVID-19 originating in a Chinese lab was misinformation, then it wasn’t. Defunding the police would not result in more crime, but it did. Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, then it wasn’t. The list goes on.
The out-of-touch billionaire nerds who run Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Google censor anything that opposes their political agenda as misinformation. They do it based on the opinions of biased fact-checkers who work for them. If you find that a little unsettling, you have company. They will probably never accept that the public can’t be controlled.
Americans find it highly patronizing and offensive that they must to be told what to think. Fortunately, alternative social media platforms are growing in number and size. People can and will get access to information and decide what to believe. The minority left in the media, big tech and academia will scream and push the government to advance censorship with legislation and/or any means they can find. They will fail because they don’t have the faintest idea who they are dealing with.
Larry Stone
Rock Island