Letter: Out on bond

I am writing to you about a recent bond reduction case. On May 28, 2021, at 4:45 p.m., a shooting occurred in a Silvis residential neighborhood. The shooting took place in the front yard of the suspect. The suspect was charged with murder and bond was set at $200,000 cash only. This was a tragic scene for families and children who live close by. A bond reduction hearing was held on Aug. 4.
Despite objections from the State's Attorney’s office, the presiding judge reduced the bond to a cash only 10% of the total bond. Now this suspect is out of jail and other citizens of the Quad Cities might have to face this suspect just going about their daily routine. I would hope the presiding judge in the bond reduction case would consider these innocent citizens when making a decision that will affect them.
I would like to commend the officers of the cities of Silvis and East Moline, along with the federal agencies who worked on this case. Our community and law enforcement have seen a revolving door justice system over the last several months with car thefts, burglaries and robberies. It is very upsetting for a suspect to get out of jail that easily after being charged with a such a serious crime.
David Smith
Silvis
(The writer is the 4th Ward alderman.)