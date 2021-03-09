 Skip to main content
Letter: Outdated
Letter: Outdated

I’m grateful to Don Fry of Bettendorf for his letter, published Feb. 25, describing "The Lockhorns" comic strip as "out-dated, mysogynistic, and distasteful".

Although the "comic" leaves me with an annoyed, bitter feeling, it hadn’t occurred to me to write a letter. Several years ago when "Sally Forth" was eliminated from the Quad-City Times, stated reasons included the idea that it hadn’t included fresh ideas for some time.

I would add that criterion to the ones stated by Mr. Fry for replacing "The Lockhorns" with something that is actually witty and insightful.

Virginia Mulvihill

Davenport

