 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Outlaw abortion
topical

Letter: Outlaw abortion

"Whatsoever you do" to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me. These words came from a familiar hymn about the corporal works of mercy, which words actually came from Jesus. How beautiful is that! Think about it. What we do to others we are doing for God — but wait a minute. The reverse may be true. What evil we do to others, such as killing of innocent babies, we do unto God.

We Americans made abortion a legal law of the land in 1973. Since then, over 62 million babies have been murdered by abortion by "so-called doctors." What were our politicians thinking? They were throwing God's gift of life back in his face. And we are still doing it. Don't we realize the evil we are doing? We need our president, the Supreme Court, senators, representatives, governors and mayors to step up and be counted. They need to outlaw abortion once and for all. Now!

Ruth Weber

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Disgusted

I was born in Moline, educated in Moline and had the privilege to teach and coach in Moline. This year’s mayoral election is beyond anything I…

Letters to the Editor

Editor's note

  • Updated

The deadline for letters to the editor related to the April 6 elections in Illinois is 5 p.m. March 31. To be considered for publication, lett…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News