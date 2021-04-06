Letter: Outlaw abortion

"Whatsoever you do" to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me. These words came from a familiar hymn about the corporal works of mercy, which words actually came from Jesus. How beautiful is that! Think about it. What we do to others we are doing for God — but wait a minute. The reverse may be true. What evil we do to others, such as killing of innocent babies, we do unto God.
We Americans made abortion a legal law of the land in 1973. Since then, over 62 million babies have been murdered by abortion by "so-called doctors." What were our politicians thinking? They were throwing God's gift of life back in his face. And we are still doing it. Don't we realize the evil we are doing? We need our president, the Supreme Court, senators, representatives, governors and mayors to step up and be counted. They need to outlaw abortion once and for all. Now!
Ruth Weber
Davenport