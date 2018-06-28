Did I read right when the federal government believes that showing "protest" when the National Anthem is being played and to burn the U.S. Flag is a reason for freedom of expression?
When Fort McHenry was attacked by the British fleet, the flag still remained despite this fierce attack to make Americans think the worst of the British Union Jack replacing it, rather it was the British that retreated.
The flag if captured in war tells the enemy-at-large they won a victory. The flag-bearer in the Civil War was a primary target during battle.
To have a flag burning is to say I want not to be a citizen of the United States of America and it gives also positive propaganda for our enemies to say to their citizens "Americans" want to be what they are in politics. With our levels of Government supporting this under color of law magnifies their propaganda values.
The National Anthem itself speaks of this flag still standing after the battle.
To protest when the anthem is played is to protest our Constitutional values also against the flag defended by blood, sweat and tears.
This "light and transient" reason to protest concerning a police officer is an embarrassment to both the protesters and that NFL team supporting such.
Roger Roth
Muscatine
Editor's note: In 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that prohibitions against flag burning and other such protests violated the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.