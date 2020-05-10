Letter: Outrageously crooked
Letter: Outrageously crooked

I just heard that Attorney General William Barr has dropped charges against Michael Flynn. I hold Iowa's two senators responsible for President Trump’s outrageously crooked administration.

I believe that Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley need to be put out to pasture for allowing Trump and the rest of the crooks in his administration to thumb their noses at our laws. Ernst and Grassley confirmed Barr for attorney general; therefore, they need to be removed from office. They have not upheld our Constitution.

Jill Fluker

Davenport

