 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Over the cliff
topical

Letter: Over the cliff

Illusionists, prestidigitators, the myopic and their ilk, congeries of the fringe, viewed the canyon deep, full of shadows, and lizards, snakes, coyotes in the shade. The debt purveyors looked down; not deep enough, they concurred. If we are to go over a cliff, let’s make it spectacular, totally absurd and nihilist. And so they traveled many days till they found the deepest canyon they could find. "This is it!" they enthused. "This is the place for our national debt. Let’s go over this cliff!"

Gary Heath

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Some truth

A recent letter implied some nebulous coalition of liberals and progressives is responsible for driving up the price of gasoline, instead of l…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Appalling

Governor Kim Reynolds, the fact that you refused to even try to find homes and care for migrant children is appalling. Additionally, for you t…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Robbed

Years ago when a tribe in Nevada was trying to get land back, they were hopeful as they were told you can't steal land legally. Unfortunately …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Fatal flaw

Hopefully, President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News