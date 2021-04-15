Letter: Over the cliff

Illusionists, prestidigitators, the myopic and their ilk, congeries of the fringe, viewed the canyon deep, full of shadows, and lizards, snakes, coyotes in the shade. The debt purveyors looked down; not deep enough, they concurred. If we are to go over a cliff, let’s make it spectacular, totally absurd and nihilist. And so they traveled many days till they found the deepest canyon they could find. "This is it!" they enthused. "This is the place for our national debt. Let’s go over this cliff!"