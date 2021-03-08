Letter: Overlooked

I am writing to you to address an overlooked law concerning operating and riding a motorcycle in Iowa. At this time, there is no age minimum for a passenger on a motorcycle. Without an age minimum, this is opening the door for major accidents to be made and lives to be ruined.

Being a passenger on a motorcycle takes an amount of participation in the ride itself, unlike a car where the passenger just sits there. The passenger must be able to hold on, brace themselves, lean when turning, etc. These things should not be expected out of a child.

Right now, the minimum age of a driver of a motorcycle is 14. I would suggest that be the same as the minimum age of someone on the back of the bike. Along with their ability to participate, the passenger should also have a body that is developed enough to withstand a potential crash.

Iowa is also one of the few states that does not require a helmet for anyone on the bike. That topic is its own issue, but I believe that a helmet should at least be required for minors. I do not know why age minimums have not been addressed, so I am just assuming it was something overlooked. I hope this letter can spread the knowledge of this gap and begin the conversation on how we can protect the children and their families who may be impacted.