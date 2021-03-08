 Skip to main content
Letter: Overlooked
Letter: Overlooked

I am writing to you to address an overlooked law concerning operating and riding a motorcycle in Iowa. At this time, there is no age minimum for a passenger on a motorcycle. Without an age minimum, this is opening the door for major accidents to be made and lives to be ruined.

Being a passenger on a motorcycle takes an amount of participation in the ride itself, unlike a car where the passenger just sits there. The passenger must be able to hold on, brace themselves, lean when turning, etc. These things should not be expected out of a child.

Right now, the minimum age of a driver of a motorcycle is 14. I would suggest that be the same as the minimum age of someone on the back of the bike. Along with their ability to participate, the passenger should also have a body that is developed enough to withstand a potential crash.

Iowa is also one of the few states that does not require a helmet for anyone on the bike. That topic is its own issue, but I believe that a helmet should at least be required for minors. I do not know why age minimums have not been addressed, so I am just assuming it was something overlooked. I hope this letter can spread the knowledge of this gap and begin the conversation on how we can protect the children and their families who may be impacted.

Emily Royce

Colona

