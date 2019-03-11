Jerome Nathan, in his letter to the editor on March 2, is exactly right and pragmatic. This nation's leaders and its people need to listen.
Nathan missed one obvious point. People are the problem and reducing the global population is the obvious solution. Man can and must deal with this. Education is one powerful key that is proven and is in play in underdeveloped countries. It must be put into practice in the rest. Both political parties must admit the problem and recognize that immigration exacerbates and promotes the deterioration. Concentration of population in metropolitan areas further taxes natural atmospheric cleansing.
Congress has the resources and the mandate to deal with this. Unfortunately, it appears that our current Congress is bent on destruction, hate, self aggrandizement, and lack of incentive. Maybe losing their jobs will get their attention
If you don't think overpopulation is a problem, try getting on the interstate or going anywhere during rush hour, then visualize that experience in Boston or Chicago.
Bill Wohlford
Bettendorf