Letter: Overwhelming evidence

As a candidate for 3rd Ward alderman, I did not frivolously file objections against my opponent.

Although the electoral board ruled against my objections to Jeffery Westerfield’s nomination papers (2-1), the voters have a right to know the truth.

The evidence I presented to the electoral board is overwhelming and determinative that Westerfield is not eligible to run for alderman in the 3rd Ward.

Westerfield certified numerous times, under penalty of perjury (class 3 felony), on various voter registration and voting documents in 2019 and 2020 that he lived at 8501 Ridgewood Road, which is in the 2nd Ward.

He certified repeatedly "as true and correct" that he lived in the 2nd Ward through November 2020. His voter registration was not changed until December 7. Under state statute, that means he doesn’t meet the one-year eligibility requirement of living in the ward prior to the election. His nomination should have been declared invalid by the electoral board.

These documents are all public records available through FOIA.