Letter: Ozone layer hole growing; reduce, reuse recycle

Is there any plan for putting together a new recycling center, and how soon will electric public transit be available for all buses?

I've heard the hole in the ozone is three times the size of Australia now. Scientists have made a lot of progress with making cleaning supplies that are non-toxic and biodegradable. There are laws working to close the hole. People and animals in South America and Australia are experiencing more cataracts and cancer, radiation mutations, and death. Reduce, reuse, repurpose, recycle and rot.

Nichol Jackson

Port Byron

