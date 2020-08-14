Letter: Padilla will work hard

Joan Padilla believes in clean, renewable energy and the positive economic impacts they bring. This is one of the many reasons why I support Joan Padilla for state representative in the 71st District. While our neighboring districts are getting their second and third rounds of solar and wind development, the 71st District is woefully behind. This is due to incumbent Rep.Tony McCombie’s poor choices in Springfield. McCombie is focused on allowing gas and oil pipelines to flow through our district enriching multi-national corporations with no real investments in our communities.

The devastating environmental impacts of pipeline failures are well documented and impossible to ignore. Investing in renewable energy pushes economic development locally; high paying jobs, higher property values, more money for social projects and economic security for farmers are just a few of the benefits.

We cannot allow our district to keep falling behind others in combating climate change and investing in a healthy Earth for future generations.