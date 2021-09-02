 Skip to main content
Letter: Palmer should apologize
It's not wire fraud. It's stupidity compounded by bad policy. The Rock Island County Auditor's office shouldn't be taking instructions by email. If they do they should, at the very least, confirm it with a phone call or, better, require fresh paperwork with a signature from someone authorized at the company. It is stunning that anyone defends this, especially our auditor. It's irresponsible and avoidable. Auditor April Palmer should be apologizing for this episode and taking steps to insure it can never happen again.

Kathleen Kehoe

Rock Island

