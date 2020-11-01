 Skip to main content
Letter: Pandemic fatigue
Letter: Pandemic fatigue

To quote a headline from the St. Paul Pioneer Press, "Pandemic Fatigue is Real, and It Is Dangerous." People are getting tired of distancing, wearing masks, and restricting their activities. And as they get tired, they resume risky behaviors. The result is a surge in cases.

Those who are tired of having to put up with the pandemic and all the inconvenience, not to mention danger, should do their part to end it. This means avoiding close contact, crowds, and closed-in spaces with other people.

The virus knows no politics. Wear your mask. Mainly it protects the other guy more than you. Not wearing a mask is not macho, it is simply inconsiderate; and when one thinks of the disruption this pandemic has wrought in our country, it is unpatriotic. Do the right thing: Protect yourself, protect your fellow citizens.

John M. Peterson, PhD., MD.

Rock Island

