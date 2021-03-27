Letter: Pandemic power

One year and 76 executive orders later, the Illinois Legislature remains sidelined by Governor J.B. Pritzker on any and all responses to COVID-19.

Since the onset of the virus in Illinois, the governor has chosen a go-it-alone approach, ruling on every aspect of our lives through executive order after executive order. All while legislators — those elected to serve as the voice of roughly 216,000 Illinoisans — have been silenced.

The Illinois Constitution is clear — the three co-equal branches of government are to be equal in their power. Yet, we are more than a year in and every response to COVID-19, which directly impacts nearly every aspect of our lives, is dictated by one man. This is not what our Constitution intended. The creators certainly did not envision one individual to control the entire state for months at a time, and they certainly didn’t intend for the executive branch to become the policy-making branch.

This unilateral approach is not representative of our democracy, and the effects are not representative of our constituencies.