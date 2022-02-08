Letter: Pandering

While reading the article in Thursday's paper concerning the Illinois Republicans' criticism of Gov. JB Pritzker's priorities, I noted comments from Republican state Sen. Jason Barickman that, "It's clear that the governor is pandering to voters in this election year."
The article goes on to report that "that sentiment was shared by multiple candidates running for the Republican nomination." Wow. Exactly whom do Republicans recommend he pander to? The traitor ensconced in Mar-a-Lago?
Don Deschinckel
Moline