Letter: Panic politics

I am really sorry to say that the Stephanie Acri campaign has reached lows I haven't seen in local politics in many years. Good old fashioned smear campaign against her opponent. I thought timing of the front page article on a sex video teacher was suspect, and then the same day we get a flyer that says they "put our children at risk." Panic politics at it's lowest.
I like to believe Moline can be better than this kindergarten stuff. Now I understand more fully why so many personnel left. To paraphrase Jack Nicholson as the Joker, this town needs an enema! Scare tactics are a long held practice that I still don't buy.
I am voting for Sangeetha Rayapati. Two years of a major positions being unfilled is unacceptable.
Larry Smith
Moline