Letter: Paper leans left

Usually I try to see both sides of a political issue. However, I couldn't believe my eyes when I read the editor's note in the right bottom corner of the May 18 editorial page of the Quad City Times. It said that this newspaper features opinions from "across the political spectrum...not as endorsements of those ideas," but to foster "thoughtfulness and discussion." With this politically biased newspaper, how could anyone believe that?

In over 50 years of reading this newspaper, I've seen many conservative writers complain that the paper is too liberal. I have yet to see one liberal writer complain that the paper is too conservative. Moreover, the staff and syndicated editorials are about 70% liberal. And need I mention the so-called "news" articles by the Washington Post? If the newspaper were politically balanced, either there would be equal amounts of these two complaints, or no one would complain at all.

Continually trashing the GOP through these articles, when this party isn't even in power, isn't fooling anyone. Nor will it get the Democrats many swing votes in November. But fixing the economy will.

"The economy, stupid," said campaign strategist James Carville for Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton in 1992.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

