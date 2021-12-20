Letter: Parallels

The Olympics are used by host nations to showcase their greatness and accomplishments. The parallels are frightening between the 1936 Olympics held in Nazi Germany and the 2022 Olympics to be held in Communist China.

In 1936, the world was faced with expansionist totalitarian nations which it was afraid to confront. Japan had occupied Manchuria and was getting ready to attack China. Germany had violated the treaty of Versailles by occupying the Rhineland and was preparing additional invasions of vulnerable nations. As I write this, Russia has occupied the Donbas region and the Crimea of Ukraine and is preparing a larger scale invasion. China has violated treaties protecting Hong Kong and is preparing a Taiwan invasion.

In 1936 Germany and Japan were expanding their militaries. Since the ineffective Obama administration, both Russia and China are aggressively expanding conventional and nuclear forces.

In 1936 Germany was building concentration camps. In 2021 China is putting Uighurs in concentration camps and trying to wipe out non-Chinese cultures.

World War II broke out when Hitler invaded Poland. He had grown contemptuous of weak responses from the West. Today it is hard to determine where Biden is opposing the aggressors.