 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pardon for what?
topical

Letter: Pardon for what?

{{featured_button_text}}

I just read a few minutes ago that our great know-it-all president might grant a pardon to his children and their spouses. I always thought that a pardon was granted because you thought a person was wrongly accused of doing something wrong. Does he know something? Let us know, please. I believe he is running scared and trying to cover his butt. Even his attorney general is turning against him. Why doesn’t he just give up, he has lost so many lawsuits? Not tending to his duties, would prefer to go out and golf. Not very presidential. So sad. Time is getting short; not too much longer to have to put up with him. Let's get with our incoming president. He’s got to be better than what we’ve had. Give him a try.

Bring America back. It’s a great country. Remember all the losers and suckers that are no longer with us. More honorable than the five-time draft dodger and fake heel spur that was never proven. I will not miss him.

Ralph Bennett

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Elites

If the elites were actually afraid of this virus they would be the ones locking themselves in their homes and demanding nobody come near them,…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Breathe

I wish I was bold enough to tell just one thing to people who won't wear a mask because they don't want anyone telling them what to do: Breath…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Give it up

I'm an ordinary citizen. So ordinary, the other ordinary citizens say how ordinary I am. I vote, but I am a member of the silent majority living each day secure in the fact that I live in the United States of America. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News