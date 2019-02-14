As someone who lives just north of LeClaire and drives through town several times a week I want to voice my thoughts on the idea of traffic cameras in LeClaire. Having grown up in Davenport and having had many relatives in Clinton, we frequently passed through LeClaire in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s and inevitably someone would comment about LeClaire being a "speed trap" just trying to raise revenue.
Sure, cameras might slow down a handful of drivers, but I simply do not see that many people going overly fast through town in the first place these days, and if that old reputation crops up again some will just avoid town altogether.
What I do see is people not using the crosswalks that are available to them and what really irritates a lot of people isn't how fast people drive through LeClaire but how slow.
It's ridiculous to simply try to drive through town when people are routinely traveling at 15 miles per hour so they can look around. Great, I'm glad people enjoy coming to LeClaire, I really am, but to the lookers I say if you must gawk, park it and walk.
Larry Albrecht
LeClaire