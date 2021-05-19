Letter: Parker was right

The Rock Island Police possess a pathological aversion to criticism. The result is a reluctance to engage in an in-depth, critical review of incidents in which police commit wrongdoing or kill a civilian and resentment when an outsider calls for such a review.

Last week, the Rock Island Police showed up at the City Council meeting in full uniform to put up a "blue wall" and intimidate Alderman Dylan Parker for exercising his First Amendment right. The Rock Island chief of police was the mastermind behind this display of intimidation and gave our entire community the opportunity to see that if you speak up and speak out about conduct of the police, you will be targeted, intimidated, vilified and subject to abuse.

The message: If the police do something wrong, you are not supposed to complain. You have an inferior position, so accept it.

It is sad that our mayor thinks the Rock Island Police can do no wrong. It is sad that the Rock Island Police did all the wrong in the world by showing up in uniform at a city council meeting to intimidate a city council member. If the Rock Island Police will do this to a white city council member, who is very courageous, what will they do to a Black citizen in Rock Island?

It's been noted, "Always do right. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest."