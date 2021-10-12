Letter: Parker's silly argument

In last Tuesday's column, Kathleen Parker laments that the feminist movement’s embrace of "girl power" has somehow caused fewer men to attend college. Boys are sitting at home, apparently, because they’ve been intimidated by too many assertive heroines in Disney movies. She discusses a series of alarming trends — some minor social critics criticized fathers! Sperm banks are all over the place! A punk band in 1991 had a song called "Girl Power"! — to finally conclude, "why would young men bother going to the trouble and expense of college?"
Does it really need to be said that our collective support of young girls’ assertiveness and ambition did not lead to the declining number of men in college?
Consider some alternative explanations. Maybe our efficiency-obsessed bureaucracies have made genuinely creative, independent careers harder for young men to imagine? Maybe the decline of dependable, upwardly-mobile union and skilled-labor jobs have made it harder for young men to envy the careers of their fathers? Maybe the fact that these boys have instant access to realistic computerized simulations of heroic violence and sex has made it harder to focus on getting their economics homework done? Maybe teaching young men that masculinity is defined primarily by dominance and physical strength does not match very well with our bureaucratic and service-dominated economy?
Parker’s argument is silly. If we want to help young men grow, the answer is not to stop telling girls that they are powerful. We need to address deeper, structural problems with our economy and culture.
Mike Augspurger
Davenport