Letter: Parks are for the people

Recently, I attended the Party in the Park event held at Garfield Park. The city provided seating, games, humble fare, and opportunities to interact with municipal services and community agencies.
I looked forward to an opportunity to relax, catch up with neighbors, and get to know new folks in my adopted home. After more than a year of masking, distancing, and experiencing significant modifications to both my work and recreation, this was a welcome return to normal.
Sadly, there was a significant blemish on the otherwise enjoyable evening. In between visiting a table and grabbing a bite to eat, I was approached by an elected city official. This individual noticed I had a clipboard with a ward map, and voter registration sheets. This city representative insisted that I put my materials away. They told me that their vision of the event did not involve political activity, discussions, or even political t-shirts.
This individual talked me into submission. I put my clipboard away and felt embarrassed to have garnered negative attention and subsequent tone policing. I continued to talk with my neighbors about upcoming city elections, updating voter registrations, and my ideas for creating a ward network for neighbors without computers or smart-devices.
Political speech is one of the more highly protected forms of expression. It’s beyond disheartening that an elected official finds such civic engagement worthy of policing. Next time, I’ll remind myself and anyone else, that parks are for the people.
Sarah Eikleberry
Davenport