Letter: Parks are for the people

Recently, I attended the Party in the Park event held at Garfield Park. The city provided seating, games, humble fare, and opportunities to interact with municipal services and community agencies.

I looked forward to an opportunity to relax, catch up with neighbors, and get to know new folks in my adopted home. After more than a year of masking, distancing, and experiencing significant modifications to both my work and recreation, this was a welcome return to normal.

Sadly, there was a significant blemish on the otherwise enjoyable evening. In between visiting a table and grabbing a bite to eat, I was approached by an elected city official. This individual noticed I had a clipboard with a ward map, and voter registration sheets. This city representative insisted that I put my materials away. They told me that their vision of the event did not involve political activity, discussions, or even political t-shirts.

This individual talked me into submission. I put my clipboard away and felt embarrassed to have garnered negative attention and subsequent tone policing. I continued to talk with my neighbors about upcoming city elections, updating voter registrations, and my ideas for creating a ward network for neighbors without computers or smart-devices.