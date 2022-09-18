Letter: Part-time president

President Biden, as of Sept. 6, has been in office 608 days. Of said time, he has been absent from the White House and president trips for 236 days, for 38% of said time in office.

Meanwhile, inflation has skyrocketed out of control from 1.4% on Jan. 6, 2022, for a 600% plus increase. Prices for food and energy, plus utilities and every thing else. Our retirement accounts have devalued by approximately 15%. These have dealt a crushing blow to average American households and the elderly.

Crime rates across the nation have spiraled out of control. Law enforcement has been defamed and downgraded, due to the liberal "woke" agenda of mayors, judges and D.A.'s.

The non-advised disaster of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the president's disregard of advisors' advice, has lessened our leadership in world affairs and emboldened those who would do us harm. China, Russia, and Iran have formed an alliance. The Taliban had a windfall of over $80 billion in weapons and terrorists are back in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration says the Southern border is "secure." The only ones agreeing with are the drug cartels, who no control both sides of the border.

In all, things could be much worse. If we had a full-time president.

Denny Hall

Camanche