Letter: Partisanship

The Scott County auditor, recorder, and treasurer will soon decide whether Scott County Board of Supervisors member John Maxwell should be removed from office. The claim is his service on both the board of supervisors and North Scott School Board is incompatible.

The Scott County attorney says there was a problem, but recent legislation fixed the issue. Maxwell’s lawyer says there never was a problem and the new legislation helps show this.

It's interesting who the cheerleaders are claiming Maxwell’s seat on the board of supervisors is vacant. The biggest is Maxwell’s fellow supervisor Ken Croken. Croken’s social media is full of claims that a person shouldn’t be allowed to serve on both boards. Of course, Croken is a Democrat, and Maxwell is a Republican.

Just last year Croken, while a member of the board of supervisors, applied for a vacancy on the Davenport School Board. He said at the time he would continue as a supervisor if he was picked for school board. Croken was rejected for the school board vacancy and now thinks there is something wrong with serving as a supervisor and a school board member at the same time.