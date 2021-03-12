 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Partisanship
topical

Letter: Partisanship

{{featured_button_text}}

The Scott County auditor, recorder, and treasurer will soon decide whether Scott County Board of Supervisors member John Maxwell should be removed from office. The claim is his service on both the board of supervisors and North Scott School Board is incompatible.

The Scott County attorney says there was a problem, but recent legislation fixed the issue. Maxwell’s lawyer says there never was a problem and the new legislation helps show this.

It's interesting who the cheerleaders are claiming Maxwell’s seat on the board of supervisors is vacant. The biggest is Maxwell’s fellow supervisor Ken Croken. Croken’s social media is full of claims that a person shouldn’t be allowed to serve on both boards. Of course, Croken is a Democrat, and Maxwell is a Republican.

Just last year Croken, while a member of the board of supervisors, applied for a vacancy on the Davenport School Board. He said at the time he would continue as a supervisor if he was picked for school board. Croken was rejected for the school board vacancy and now thinks there is something wrong with serving as a supervisor and a school board member at the same time.

A rule is no good if you think it should only apply to the other side. If the law says you can serve on both boards at the same time (which it does) then it shouldn't matter if you are a Democrat or Republican.

Croken's hypocrisy and partisanship on this issue tells us all we need to know.

Jeanita McNulty

Blue Grass

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: I'm amazed

I continue to be absolutely dumbfounded by how disconnected this country has become. How critical one citizen thinks of another. How this much…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Audacity

Several years ago the Republican-controlled Congress passed a $1.7 trillion bill that cut taxes for mainly the very wealthy and multi-national…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Tyranny

Freedom is elusive in America. We used to be a might-issue state when it came to gun permits. We are now a shall-issue state. Psychological te…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: I wonder

If walls and fences don’t work to keep illegal immigrants out of the country, what are we doing building walls and fences in Washington, D.C.?…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Outdated

I’m grateful to Don Fry of Bettendorf for his letter, published Feb. 25, describing "The Lockhorns" comic strip as "out-dated, mysogynistic, a…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stand up

The America I have known is fast disappearing. Changes are taking place with a stroke of a pen. The three branches of government once provided…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News