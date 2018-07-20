It used to be said that politics should stop at the water’s edge, and that Americans ought not criticize the president while he is overseas conducting diplomacy. Those days are long gone, and instead our president went overseas and betrayed the United States, live on TV, in front of Vladimir Putin, God, and everybody.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Reps. David Young, Rod Blum, and Steve King, and all Republicans across Iowa and the nation now have a stark choice. They can support President Trump, or they can support the United States of America. They cannot honestly do both.
Kurt Friese
Iowa City
Editor’s note: Friese serves on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors