Letter: Pass laws in Iowa that ban assault weapons

For much of our nation’s history, disease was the leading cause of death for American children ages 1–18. By the 1960s, motor-vehicle crashes became the leading cause of death. But in 2020, gun violence became the leading cause. In 2021, 3,597 American children died by gunfire – either from homicide, suicide, or accident.

Our government did not respond to the motor-vehicle safety crisis by taking cars away from their owners, but it did make cars safer by passing laws that, for example, ban drivers from using hand-held devices, and require passengers to wear seatbelts and child passengers to be restrained in car seats. It did order automakers to add safety features such as airbags.

While we must take driver’s training and pass a driver’s test before being awarded a driver’s license, in Iowa we are not required to take firearms training or apply for a permit to buy and carry a handgun. We undergo a background check if buying a handgun from a federally licensed dealer, but not if we’re buying from a private seller.

Iowa does not regulate the sale or possession of AR-15 style semi-automatic weapons, which is the equivalent of allowing people to drive Formula One race cars on city streets and ignore the speed limits.

As this Iowa legislative session begins, ask your representative to pass laws that ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines and that require universal background checks. How many more children must needlessly die from gun violence?

David Duer

Iowa City