PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICING

Pharmaceutical companies use a variety of shady practices to stifle competition and protect high prices for their prescription drugs. These result in increased costs for patients and for private and government insurance programs.

Some companies use “Pay for delay” deals to delay the introduction of generic or biosimilar drugs in competition with their expensive name-brand drugs. Another tactic is to file sham petitions with the Food and Drug Administration in order to delay government approval of generic or biosimilar alternatives for brand-name drugs.

Bi-partisan legislation to expose and prohibit these practices has been introduced by Senators Grassley and Klobuchar, with support from Senators Durban and Ernst and others. It has passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and awaits action by the full Senate. It must then pass in the Republican controlled House. Call, write, or email your senators to encourage them to pass this legislation.

Frank Samuelson

Moline