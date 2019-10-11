As a financial professional, I help people in our community who are struggling to save for retirement. Sadly, their challenges are not unique. Each day in America, 10,000 baby boomers turn age 65 and many can expect to live 20 or more years in retirement. Yet, almost a quarter of adults say they have nothing saved for their golden years.
Now, Congress is close to passing a bill that will help people in Iowa and across the country save for retirement. The bipartisan SECURE Act includes commonsense solutions that expand access to workplace retirement plans. One provision alone would get more than 700,000 small business workers, including 6,700 workers in Iowa, to save for retirement.
In addition, the SECURE Act helps families of fallen soldiers by correcting an inadvertent tax increase on their survivor benefits. It shields 4 million defined-benefit pension holders from future benefits cuts. It protects 1,400 defined contribution plans at religiously-affiliated organizations. And it helps new parents better manage expenses when they have or adopt a child through the tax-free distributions from their retirement savings.
The SECURE Act overwhelmingly passed the U.S. House in May and is awaiting Senate action. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst strongly support the bill. I applaud them for their leadership and urge them to make passage of the SECURE Act a priority this year.
Michael Gaeta
Muscatine