Unfortunately, adopting a child in today’s world can be far too challenging. Too many barriers make the process too expensive or very lengthy. We should be doing everything we can to promote life in our world, and a good life for the children we raise.
Not often does legislation come around in Congress that encourages families to adopt. But I’m glad that the SECURE Act exists, and that it’s supported by both Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst. I hope to see it pass the Senate soon, just like it did in the House.
The SECURE Act helps families by providing the tools they need to adopt a child. It specifically helps families who wish to adopt a child yet may not have the money to do so. Importantly, this bill gives families the ability to use up to $5,000 from their retirement plans for an adoption without a withdrawal penalty. This opens up an opportunity for many more families.
Not only does it encourage adoption, but the SECURE Act also provides more flexibility for retirement, allowing part-time workers to contribute to a 401(k) plan.
Please reach out to Grassley and Ernst to thank them for their support of this bill, and to urge Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to vote on the SECURE Act. If this passes, more families will be able to bring a child who needs them into their home.
Luana Stoltenberg
Davenport