I’m writing about hunger in our state. Currently, 33.9 million Americans, including 13% of our children are facing hunger. We need to address this problem. Congress is currently negotiating the 2023 Farm Bill, which will fund two federal programs that are essential to fighting hunger: the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). TEFAP provides food to food banks and other hunger relief organizations, and SNAP provides food assistance to low-income families.

I urge Sen. Durbin, Sen. Duckworth and Rep. Eric Sorensen to work with their colleagues to pass a strong, bipartisan Farm Bill that supports farmers and families. I urge them to:

- Increase mandatory funding for TEFAP by $250 million per year ensuring that there is enough food available to meet the needs of those facing hunger.

- Authorize $200 million per year for TEFAP storage and distribution funds and $15 million per year for TEFAP infrastructure grants ensuring that food is distributed efficiently and safely.

- Increase SNAP's purchasing power by basing benefits on the Low-Cost Food Plan (rather than the Thrifty Food Plan). This will ensure that SNAP benefits are more sufficient to meet the needs of low-income families.

- Streamline eligibility and enrollment for SNAP by improving and simplifying applications, making telephonic signatures a national option, and reducing the number of in-person visits required to authorize programs. This will make it easier for low-income families to access the benefits they need.

This is an important issue facing our community.

Annisa Wanat

Moline