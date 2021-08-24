Letter: Pass the PRO Act

Congress has the opportunity right now to pass the most meaningful legislation to growing the middle-class in our country since the Great Depression, and quite possibly ever.
Over 60% of workers in the private sector wish that they could join a union. Yet, every year the percentage of workers unionized in the private trades drops. Today that number is at 6% at the same time the numbers of families in the middle-class continue to drop precipitously. When this country was operating at its fairest and most productive times, the private sector rate was well over 40%.
The deck has been stacked against workers simply searching for a fair opportunity to make their lives better, as they are constantly thwarted by anti-labor forces. They have made it nearly impossible to organize through dishonest displays and corporate intimidation. The PRO Act would level the playing field, grow our middle-class and provide the fairness for workers that we have needed for decades now.
The time is now and the regular rules regarding the filibuster need to be waved to ensure this happens. Anytime that over 54% of our population is being denied fair representation when asking for a voice in the workplace, nothing should stand in the way. The time is now to pass the PRO Act.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline