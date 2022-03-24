 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Passed over again

Several community members attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 17 to support essential workers looking for assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act championed and signed by President Joe Biden. It was created to help those most harmed by the pandemic. Surely that applies to essential workers.

Spoiler alert: They will get nothing.

One supporter appealed to the board members with a personal message: Would Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe follow Jesus' teachings? Would John Maxwell, as an employer on his wealthy farm, look out for his own employees?

The band of three looked uncomfortable, refusing to make eye contact. Instead, they argued why they should receive a 4% raise.

Brinson Kinzer moved that the board take a zero-pay increase, which was seconded by Ken Croken. These two stood for basic human values. However, they were outnumbered.

It was heart-rending, listening to these wealthy, self-entitled and powerful men, Maxwell, Knobbe and Beck, argue for their own wage increase while hardworking essential workers stood in the back of the room.

Minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 for years. That won't pay for a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the U.S. For many, shelter, food, healthcare and education are out of reach.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan are being hijacked by Scott County Board members, Beck, Knobbe and Maxwell. It's time to retire them and elect supervisors who give more than lip service to the underpaid hardworking employees we call "essential."

Sheri Carnahan

Davenport

