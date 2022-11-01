Letter: Pat Moody has earned police respect

If you haven't met Patrick Moody yet, you are missing out. He is truly one of those people that you instantly gravitate to the minute you meet him. I have known him for 30 years and our great friendship started when he was working for the corrections side at the Henry County Sheriff's Department. I was an Illinois State Trooper at the time and brought in a suspect into the jail, who was aggressive and disorderly (putting it kindly). Moody had this guy in check within a few minutes and the suspects' demeanor immediately changed and stayed respectful throughout the DUI process. He immediately gained my respect and the respect with the State Police (District 7) throughout his time at the Henry County Sheriff's Department and the Colona Police Department. He was well known as a great cop, including his pro-active approach while working drug interdiction. Just as important, if a State Trooper needed immediate assistance, he was the guy you loved showing up on scene. He proved this many times with our Troopers and no doubt, he did the same with the Sheriff's Department and Colona PD. It was a pleasure to see his growth over the years, especially his time with Moline PD. There is no doubt in my mind, he will continue to do an incredible job as Sheriff of Rock Island County. You have my support brother! No doubt, not a better man for the job.