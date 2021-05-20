 Skip to main content
Letter: Pathetic drivel
I would like to comment on a letter to the editor submitted by Jim Uribe on May 6. The very first sentence tells me how divided and hateful this country has become. It's no longer Democrats and Republicans, no longer conservatives and liberals. It's now "corrupt, socialist Democrats." He writes that the "Republican leadership will continue to promote the 'American First' agenda and will continue to promote policies that will keep Americans safe." He then says that, "Red states understand the importance of freedom and liberty, and they are fighting to keep the American dream alive."

What pathetic drivel.

I say this semi-tongue in cheek: If you're a healthy person, spend a short time, maybe two to three years in the military and really appreciate the importance of freedom and liberty. I actually had a pretty conservative Republican tell me that he wishes he could call himself a veteran. I could take that in more than a few ways.

I was not a hero, I was not an exceptional soldier, but I did spend my three years in the Army at a most unpleasant time. Mr. Uribe, tell your MAGA friends about duty to the country. Tell them that wearing a mask to protect your fellow citizens is not giving up your constitutional rights. Signing your name to and taking the enlistment oath to serve your country is. I hope you all look out for one another. We need it now more than ever.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island

