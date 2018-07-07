Hooray for common sense.
Common sense is what is driving the proposed lane changes on West Central Park Avenue. This is what should have been done on Kimberly Road years ago, before all of those useless islands were installed, whose only apparent function seems to block access to business.
These islands should be removed and paved over to allow a continuous left turn lane the entire length of Kimberly Road. This would help the businesses along that street tremendously. There is a place for islands, however Kimberly Road is not one of them. Let's just hope that the "island" people retire before they clutter Veterans Parkway.
Norman Dvorak
Davenport